BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Several vendors for the 2022 World Games want answers from the World Games committee and city leaders after the event left them financially in the hole.

Vendors told CBS 42 that the committee claimed there would be 300,000 people attending the World Games, and they had to have the stock to meet the demand to remain vendors.

When 300,000 people did not come, vendors didn’t make the money they spent on their products and other required fees.

One vendor, Tracey Kennedy, tells CBS 42 she is $15,000-$20,000 in debt from the World Games.

She says this doesn’t include the damages she incurred to her products and equipment caused by rain and the heat.

She says she lost all her life savings being a vendor at the World Games.

“Where is our money, our shine, our pat on the back TWG, city of Birmingham? We’re here now; how do we move forward,” Kennedy said. “I don’t have the money for my brick and mortar; I don’t have the money to repair my home.”

Kennedy said she received a $2,000 refund for her vendor’s fees but that still doesn’t cover the money lost on products, labor, and damages.

The city council allocated $5 million to the World Game Organizing Committee to help vendors.

After exiting the executive session, the council voted 7-2 during Tuesday’s council meeting.