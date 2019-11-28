Vehicle hits propane tanks at Grant’s convenience store, flees scene

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a hit-and-run that took place on the 5700 block of Chalkville Mountain Road and Wright Street in unincorporated Jefferson County.

A white male was driving a black vehicle when it struck the propane tanks in front of the Grant’s convenience store building. The impact of the vehicle caused the windows of the building to break.

The driver fled the scene. There are no reported injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

