VBC officials: Contractor may have deviated from architectural drawings, leading to April ceiling collapse

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Von Braun Center said a contractor mistake may have led to a portion of the Propst Arena collapsing on April 27.

According to VBC officials, the contractor may have deviated from architectural plans when the structure was installed in 2010.

Out of an abundance of caution, the VBC initially blocked further access to other structures that were installed at the same time in the arena.

Following an investigation by PEC Structural Engineers, who was hired immediately after the collapse, the VBC will be removing all ceiling components installed at the same time as the portion that collapsed.

The VBC said the arena’s insurance company, Lexington Insurance, is still investigating and has hired a separate structural engineer as part of its investigation.

While Lexington is covering the cost of removing and replacing the portion of ceiling that fell, VBC officials advised they weren’t yet sure if the VBC or Lexington will cover the cost of removing and replacing everything else installed in 2010.

The VBC Board of Control approved a proposal for Matheny Goldmon Architects + Interiors to redesign the ceiling during a May 21 meeting.

Once their redesign is presented and approved at a Board of Control meeting and the insurance investigation concludes, the VBC will begin removing and replacing the ceiling components from the 2010 installation.

No one was injured in the collapse and a Huntsville Havoc game scheduled for a 7 p.m. puck drop that night was delayed to 7:35 p.m.