Vape shops weigh in on ADPH recommendations following Alabama fatality

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed the state’s first vaping-related death. The victim is an adult man from east Alabama.

In a release, ADPH recommended, in part, that,

…all consumers refrain from the use of e-cigarettes and vape products until national and state investigations into vaping-related deaths and illnesses are complete.

“We received the preliminary data from the CDC and it became clear that these unexplained deaths were somehow linked to vaping,” said Dr. Scott Harris, an ADPH State Health Officer. “It’s not completely clear if it involves any sort of legitimate vaping products, or whether they’re related to illicit products.”

However, when CBS 42 reached out to local vape shops, they pointed to a recent release from the CDC that alludes to a pattern emerging in their data.

“The CDC has finally come out and said, the main culprit is THC products,” said Clayton Scogin, manager at The Vape Loft in Lakeview.

THC products are currently illegal in Alabama. Scogin explained the Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems they sell can’t even support the THC oil. “It would instantly burn,” he said. “It’s just not made for it. You’ve got to use specialized coils in order to use oil in a device.”

According to the CDC report, the latest findings do suggest that most patients associated with the country-wide outbreak self-reported that they used THC-containing products or both nicotine and THC-containing products.



About 77% reported using THC-containing products, with or without nicotine-containing products; 36% reported exclusive use of TCH-containing products; and 16% reported exclusive use of nicotine-containing products.

The report continued, “Based on this recent data, CDC recommends people consider refraining from the use of e-cigarette or vaping products, particularly those containing THC.”

But Scogin insisted, the evidence points to illegally manufactured THC products. “All of the products that we sell are lab tested,” he said. “All the products that we sell meet and exceed all federal standards.”

In it’s release, ADPH continued,

Those who choose to continue the use of e-cigarettes and vape products should not buy these products off the street or from unregulated sources. Consumers should avoid modifying or adding any substances that are not intended by the manufacturer.

Scogin said that he would encourage customers to look at the research for themselves, and to understand the differences between E-liquid sold in a vape shop and illegal TCH oil.

