BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Veterans Health Administration is stepping up efforts to get veterans in crisis the help they need and to make that help easier to get.

Many veterans’ lives are lost to suicide and Veterans Health Administration believes one of the reasons for that is lack of access to care.

Dr. Ladi Kukoyi, the executive director of the Birmingham VA Health Care System, joined CBS 42 Morning News Tuesday morning to discuss what care options are available for veterans and what loved ones can do to help a veteran in crisis.

Loved ones of veterans can sign up for a free, brief online or in-person course called VA S.A.V.E. training that helps show how to care for a veteran in crisis.

Veterans experiencing thoughts of suicide may be eligible for free emergency health care through the VA or a community health center through the COMPACT Act of 2020.

If you or a loved one are experiencing thoughts of suicide, call the suicide hotline at 988, or emergency services at 911. Veterans can also call 988 and press 1 for the Veterans Crisis Line