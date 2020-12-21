USPS trying to manage delays as Christmas approaches

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — U.S. Postal Service leaders say they’re dealing with unprecedented demand this holiday season, leading to many delays.

Birmingham postmaster John Richardson said the COVID-19 pandemic has created an increase in the volume of mail that so great it’s hard to even calculate.

“It’s so unprecedented, it’s so extraordinary that we can’t even give a measurement tool to say, ‘Well these are the amount of packages that we are doing every single day and sorting,'” Richardson said. “It’s been that challenging.”

The holidays are busy enough in a normal year, and the USPS brought on extra workers, as usual. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, more people are depending on the postal service. Some are staying home because they’ve been affected by the virus in some way, and they need supplies. Others are sending gifts because they’re not traveling to see family. This is creating an even greater workload than what the USPS sees in a typical holiday season.

“We are doing our best,” Richardson said. “We have put every available means, work-hours, and all of our people are working together to make sure that we get every package, every letter to its destination as quick as we possibly can.”

To deal with the extra demand, the USPS has opened more sorting facilities.

“Some of our facilities, they’re not made for that type of volume,” he said. “So we’ve had to expand. We’ve had to get different, other sorting facilities that we’ve had to add on.”

Even with the extra facilities, the growth of volume is so great, he says it’s difficult to catch up. It’s also challenging to estimate the delays. They could be two or three days, but it depends on several factors, including how much work post offices have on a given day. Richardson said they’ve had some success in decreasing the delays.