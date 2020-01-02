Usher, Tim Tebow visit New Orleans charter school

Ahead of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Grammy-Award winning artist Usher and two-time National College champion Tim Tebow visited a school in the city.

The two joined forces to help finish up building renovations.

Usher, Tebow, and other volunteers gathered for a service project at Einstein Charter School in New Orleans.

On Tuesday, Usher performed at the Sugar Bowl fan fest.

The event is a two-day celebration leading up to the AllState Sugar Bowl football game, featuring interactive, football-themed activities, concerts, and more.

LATEST POSTS