Usher announces 2021 Las Vegas residency

Singer Usher is headlining his own Las Vegas residency next summer.
The eight-time Grammy winner will be at Caesar’s palace starting July 16th 20-21.

Usher says the vegas show will feature his greatest hits over his two-decade career, as well as some new tracks.

The performer says a portion of the proceeds will benefit his charity,

‘Usher’s New Look’, that helps under-served youth.

