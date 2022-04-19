BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The USFL shared details on their opening weekend ratings.

According to the league, the received more than 3 million views on both networks and streaming platforms. The Birmingham Stallions game against the Generals peaked with nearly 3.5 million views.

The successful first weekend has Executive Vice President of Football Operations Daryl Johnston eager for what’s next.

“That puts us on par with playoff hockey, playoff basketball,” Johnston said. “I don’t know if we could have scripted game one any better.”

Players are also thrilled to see the new sport gain a lot of attention in the Magic City and throughout the country.

“It’s got a fan base…a good fan base around. So, yeah, I like it a lot,” Derrick Dillon with the Tampa Bay Bandits said.



Johnston says while the successful opening weekend is nice, the key going forward is keeping the curious viewer watching.

“Week one, you always have that curiosity component that’s built into your viewership. How do we do week two and week three?” Johnston said.

But both leadership and players believe this weekend was the start of something big.

“You know, I want our guys to say that at the end of the season, to say man it was just like playing back in high school again with my teammates and how much fun we had.” Johnston said “So, if we can get consensus across the league at the end of the year, that would be fantastic.”

“It’s always great to give guys another opportunity that fell short of the NFL. So, I like everything they’re doing and I hope it stays around forever,” Dillon said.

The next game for the USFL is Friday at Protective Stadium, where the Michigan Panthers take on the New Jersey Generals.