US soldier in Afghanistan accused of raping Auburn student

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — U.S. Army criminal investigators have arrested a deployed soldier accused of raping a student at Auburn University last year.

Capt. Lorenza Dorsey of the Auburn Police Department said in a news release Tuesday that Ryan Charles Petro, 27, of North Carolina has been charged with five counts of first-degree rape.

Investigators say he sexually assaulted a 19-year-old Auburn University student, an acquaintance of his, at a hotel. He was identified through the analysis of forensic evidence. Authorities didn’t specify what type of evidence was tested.

Petro was arrested by military investigators while deployed in Afghanistan last month. He was later turned over to North Carolina authorities and then booked into an Alabama jail.

Auburn police and U.S. Army agents are investigating.

