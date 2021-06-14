US News releases rankings of Alabama high schools

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — US News recently published their 2021 rankings of Alabama high schools, and Central Alabama schools took four of the top ten spots in ranked public schools.

Out of 374 schools ranked, Mountain Brook High School took third place with Vestavia Hills High School following in fourth place and Homewood High School in fifth. Spain Park High School in Hoover ranked eighth.

Other placements include Oak Mountain High School at number 13, Ramsey High School at number 15, Hoover High School at number 17 and Hewitt-Trussville High School concluding the top 20.

Notably, Mountain Brook ranked at 216 out of 17,857 schools nationally, putting it in the top two percent of U.S. public high schools ranked by U.S. News. Vestavia Hills ranked at 668 and Hoover at 670, landing them in the top four percent in the nation.

On the other end of the spectrum, U.S. News is not as specific, lumping rankings 245-361 in Alabama together, meaning that any school in that category ranks in the bottom 32% but its specific ranking is not available. Birmingham-Hoover metroplex high schools in this category include:

Erwin High School in Centerpoint

Fairfield High Preparatory School

Fultondale High School

Gaston high School in Gadsden

George Washington Carver High School in Birmingham

Huffman High School in Birmingham

Jackson-Olin High School in Birmingham

Jess Lanier High School in Bessemer

Susan Moore High School in Blount County

Southeastern School in Blount County

Wenonah High School in Birmingham

Woodlawn High School in Birmingham

These schools also rank in the bottom 25% of U.S. schools, though specific national rankings for the bottom quarter are similarly vague and include schools ranked from 13,394 to 17,857.

In coordination with North Carolina-based RTI International, a global nonprofit social science research firm, U.S. News ranked schools according to six key metrics like college readiness, math and reading proficiency and graduation rate.

To see where more schools land or to learn more about the ranking process, visit the U.S. News’ “Best U.S. High School” here.