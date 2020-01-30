US life expectancy grows, cancer deaths drop

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — A new government report has found that U.S. life expectancy has climbed for the first time in four years.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that life expectancy in 2018 was 78.7 years, an increase from 78.6 in 2017.

Researchers say a big factor for the jump is that drug overdose deaths fell in 2018 to 67,000, down from 70,000 in 2017.

Another contribution was that cancer deaths dropped 2.2% over that same time period.

