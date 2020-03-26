US leads world in confirmed coronavirus cases

NEW YORK (AP) — The United States now leads the world in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases.
According to a running count by Johns Hopkins University, the number of people infected in the U.S. topped 82,000 on Thursday. That’s just ahead of the 81,000 cases in China and 80,000 in Italy.
Italy has the most confirmed deaths of any country with more than 8,000. More than 1,000 people have died in the U.S.
Over 500 of those cases are right here in Alabama. The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 517 cases as of 5 p.m. Thursday.
