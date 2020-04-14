US Attorney Jay Town warns public about rise of coronavirus scams in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As more people are becoming more aware of their hygiene in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. Attorney Jay Town is reminding people they should also be aware of people trying to take advantage of them.

In an interview with CBS 42’s Alissa Rothermich Tuesday morning, Town said there are plenty of scams going around by people trying to take advantage of the public over the viral outbreak.

You can watch the interview in the video above.

