BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama Jay Town discusses the growing crime rate throughout Birmingham during the coronavirus pandemic.
LATEST POSTS
- Alabama beaches back opened after stay-at-home order expires
- UA president says there will be college football this season
- Watch Live: Lawmakers propose signing up out-of-work Americans to battle COVID-19
- US Attorney Jay Town on the crime rate in Birmingham
- Trump announces plan to fight COVID-19 at nursing homes