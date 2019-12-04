Zimmerman sues Trayvon Martin’s family, attorneys

FILE- In this Sept. 13, 2016 file photo, George Zimmerman smiles as he testifies in a Seminole County courtroom in Orlando, Fla. Zimmerman, who was acquitted of the 2012 killing of an unarmed black teen Trayvon Martin, has filed a lawsuit, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, against the teens’ parents, family attorney and prosecutors who tried his case, claiming they coached a witness to give false testimony. (Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP, Pool, File)

Neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman is suing the parents of slain teenager Trayvon Martin and others for $100 million. Zimmerman was acquitted of Martin’s 2012 killing.

Zimmerman’s lawsuit says he was defamed when a trial witness tried to incriminate him and pretended to be the last person to talk to Martin when the witness was actually the half-sister of the caller.

Zimmerman is suing the teens’ parents, family attorney, the attorney’s book publisher and prosecutors who tried his case. Benjamin Crump, an attorney for Martin’s family, says the lawsuit is unfounded