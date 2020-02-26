Wilkes Co. Sheriff’s Office says ‘search inconclusive’ at pond, search for Evelyn Boswell continues

FILE – This undated photo released by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation shows Evelyn Mae Boswell. Megan Boswell, the mother of the 15-month-old Tennessee girl who is the subject of an Amber Alert, has been arrested for filing a false police report, the Bristol Herald Courier reported Tuesday night, Feb. 25, 2020. The TBI said in a news release that the child’s grandmother, Angela Boswell, and her boyfriend, William McCloud are “believed to have information” regarding the whereabouts of the girl, who was reported missing Feb. 18, but might not have been seen since December. (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation via AP, File)

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL)- Officials with the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina released an updated statement just after 5 p.m. Wednesday saying that their pond search was ‘inconclusive.’

Officials said the following:

“The search was conducted by Sherrills Ford – Terrell Fire & Rescue team using a Remote Operated Vehicle device as the search was conducted in a body of water, at a pond, located in the Shepherds Crossroads Community in Wilkes County. The search was inconclusive to any facts to the investigation and all information has been reported back to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations as they continue their efforts in this investigation.”

We’re told the AMBER Alert investigation is ongoing.



Authorities also added that William McCloud was extradited back to Tennessee.



No further information was immediately available.