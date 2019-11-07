Water rescue successful in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB & WIAT) — A person has been rescued from the rushing waters of the Niagra Falls. Police say they received a call around 11:40 a.m. Thursday morning about someone floating in the water and holding on to a branch.

Authorities say two rescuers from Niagra Falls Fire went out and attempted to rescue the person twice but were unsuccessful due to the fast rushing waters. Then a third rescuer was able to come through and rescue the person just in time.

The New York State Police, Niagara Falls City Fire Department and the Niagara Falls Patrol all responded to the scene. and worked with the rescue operations that took almost 2 hours to complete.

WATCH: NIAGARA FALLS WATER RESCUE PRESS CONFERENCE

The person who was rescued has not been identified but has been taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.