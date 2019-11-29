WATCH: State Trooper escapes two life-threatening close call crashes in five months

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – (CNN & WIAT) A trooper in Utah is counting his lucky stars, after two close calls on the jobs in five months. Both times another vehicle plowed into his cruiser while he was working an accident scene.

Amazing Dashcam video shows the Utah State Trooper escaping a car that was spinning out of control. Utah Highway Patrol says two troopers were already on the scene of one crash when their patrol car was struck.

Body camera video shows one of the troopers had to run and jump over a barrier to avoid being hit.

Officials say Trooper Riley Rugg’s dashboard camera shows him assisting a driver who had spun on I-15 near 7100 South in Midvale, Utah when he notices a speeding car start to slide toward him.



His body camera also captures the terrifying moment from his perspective.

According to Trooper Ruggs, he says during that moment, he saw, “a little bit maybe of my life flashing before my eyes. It started veering towards my vehicle and kind of last minute I was able to run around the front of the person’s car and jump over the wall before they impacted my car. But I was a little worried that he was going to maybe squeeze between my car and the wall and maybe hit me so I just tried to get over the wall so the concrete barrier could protect me.” Trooper Riley Rugg, Utah Highway Patrol says.

Authorities say back on July 7th, he was working an accident along I-80 in Parley’s Canyon and had just walked away from his patrol vehicle when a speeding Ford F-350 Pickup rolled over the top of it.

That day the driver of the truck was ejected and flown to the hospital but Trooper Rugg and the driver in the original crash escaped unharmed.

Ruggs is a 22-year-old Husband and former Marine who has only been on the job for 14 months and has already escaped two close-call crashes. And he says he is not thinking about changing careers as a Utah State Trooper.



Utah is dealing with severe winter weather that has dumped several inches of snow across the state.



Officials say both of the troopers are okay. Utah Highway Patrol is urging drivers to slow down during these conditions.