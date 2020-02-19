WATCH: Fight breaks out during Sen. Bernie Sanders Denver rally

1  of  12
DENVER, CO – (WIAT & CNN) Newly released video shows a fight that broke out right in the middle of 2020 Presidential Candidate Senator Bernie Sanders’ rally.

It happened Sunday at a rally in Denver, Colorado.

Sanders was giving his speech at the Colorado Convention Center when two men started fighting.

They pushed through a metal barrier and ended up on the ground before bystanders jumped in and separated the two men.

It is not really clear as to what the men were fighting about. Once the bystanders separated them, security stepped in and separated them in the crowd.

As the fight was going on. Sanders kept delivering his speech.

No word on any charges, or injuries.

