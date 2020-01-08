WATCH: 93-year-old man shoots worker over apartment damage, flooding in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV (WIAT & CNN) Las Vegas Metro Police released a video of the Department’s first officer-involved shooting of 2020.



Authorities say a 93-year-old man shot a maintenance worker at this apartment complex. When a responding officer arrived on the scene, he opened fire on him.



It happened at the Villa Del Valle apartments in the West Valley area.

According to a 16-year-veteran with the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, he and his partner were responding to a man with a gun at the management office. They rushed to the office doors as soon as the call came in.

According to Las Vegas Metro Police Department, Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman, he says, “Through a glassdoor, they saw Thomas holding a firearm as he stood over a man who was lying on the floor.”

That is when police shot one round at Thomas. Police say Thomas complied and put his gun down on the desk as one Officer opened the glass door.

Authorities say Thomas was upset with management about water damage and flooding in his apartment. After making threats, police say Thomas went to the office and shot at a maintenance worker twice in his legs.

Police say they fired at Thomas but he was not hit. His only injury was a cut to his head.

According to Police Thomas had no criminal history but it was the quick decision by officers that saved lives.

Police say the victim was treated and released from the hospital and is doing ok. Thomas was treated for head injuries from glass, suffered when he was taken down to the floor during the arrest.



Thomas faces felony charges, including attempted murder with a deadly weapon.