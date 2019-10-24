Warren campaign office in New Hampshire broken into

FILE – In this Oct. 2, 2019 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during a gun safety forum in Las Vegas. Warren proposed breaking up big tech companies in March. She garnered immediate support, even from rivals such as Sen. Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican who retweeted Warren for what he said was the first time. Cruz said “she’s right — Big Tech has way too much power to silence Free Speech.” (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign says its headquarters in Manchester, New Hampshire, was broken into, along with other offices in the same building.

Andrew Taverrite, Warren’s New Hampshire communications director, says in a statement that the break-in occurred Wednesday night and “we have no reason to believe this was targeted to the campaign or is anything further than a regular break-in.”

2020 PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE ELIZABETH WARREN HOSTS TOWN HALL 2020 PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE ELIZABETH WARREN SPEAKS | Elizabeth Warren hosts Hanover Town Hall in New Hampshire. The Massachusetts Senator's presidential campaign headquarters was recently broken into. Posted by CBS 42 on Thursday, October 24, 2019

A Manchester Police Department electronic log shows a burglary reported shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday. The campaign says it is “working with authorities.”

Warren is campaigning in New Hampshire and has an afternoon town hall scheduled at Dartmouth in Hanover, about 75 miles northwest of Manchester.

The state hosts the nation’s first presidential primary on Feb. 11.