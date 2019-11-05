Victims of racist incident at Illinois Buffalo Wild Wings speak out

A Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant is shown Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, in Valrico, Fla. Fast food chain Arby’s is buying Buffalo Wild Wings. The deal is expected to close in 2018’s first quarter. It still needs the approval of Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Naperville, Il. (WGN & WIAT) The group of people who said they were asked to switch tables because of the color of their skin at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Naperville will speak out during a press conference on Tuesday.

Although the restaurant has already fired multiple employees after the incident, community outrage continues to build.

The group of six adults and 12 children came to the Buffalo Wild Wings on Oct. 26 to celebrate a child’s birthday. After they were seated, they were asked to move because a regular customer didn’t want to sit near black people.

The group took their business elsewhere and the day after, one of the adults wrote about the experience on Facebook. Her post went viral with thousands of shares.

According to another parent in the group, restaurant employees added insult to injury.



BUFFALO WILD WINGS: WORKERS FIRED OVER SKIN RESEAT BID BUFFALO WILD WINGS: WORKERS FIRED OVER SKIN RESEAT BID PRESS CONFERENCE: Buffalo Wild Wings says multiple employees have been fired at one of its suburban Chicago restaurants after a group of mostly African American customers said they were asked to move to another table because of their skin color.DETAILS: http://bit.ly/2CeOwCv Posted by CBS 42 on Tuesday, November 5, 2019

“Before I was asked to move because of the color of my skin, the person was actually at the table right in front of us. Then what struck me the worst, was after we were asked to move because who we are as people, the two managers at Buffalo Wild Wings sat with that couple right in front our face after we had this conversation, said Marcus Riley, a parent in the group.”

Buffalo Wild Wings said the customer who asked for the group to be moved has been banned from the restaurant for life.

A spokesperson also said direct apologies were being extended to the families and that the restaurant is conducting sensitivity training.

Governor JB Pritzker and the mayor of Naperville have reached out to the group of customers involved. Pritzker said he was so incensed after he heard of the incident that he wanted to personally apologize to them.