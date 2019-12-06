UPS employee who died after his truck was hijacked identified

MIRAMAR, Fla. (WIAT & CNN) The brother of a UPS driver killed Thursday in a shootout has identified him as Frank Ordonez.
The 27-year-old was shot to death after two suspects hijacked his truck. Authorities say the suspects had just robbed a South Florida jewelry store and took Ordonez hostage.
The suspects led police on a long chase through Miramar during 5 o’clock traffic which ended in a shootout that killed Ordonez, both suspects, and a bystander.
Ordonez was covering a route for a co-worker who had called in sick.
He leaves behind a 3-year-old son and a 6-year-old daughter.
