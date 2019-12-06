Breaking News
Active shooter situation at NAS Pensacola

UPS employee who died after his truck was hijacked identified

US and World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

27-year-old, Frank Ordonez (Courtesy: CNN)

MIRAMAR, Fla. (WIAT & CNN) The brother of a UPS driver killed Thursday in a shootout has identified him as Frank Ordonez.

The 27-year-old was shot to death after two suspects hijacked his truck. Authorities say the suspects had just robbed a South Florida jewelry store and took Ordonez hostage.

The suspects led police on a long chase through Miramar during 5 o’clock traffic which ended in a shootout that killed Ordonez, both suspects, and a bystander.

Ordonez was covering a route for a co-worker who had called in sick.
He leaves behind a 3-year-old son and a 6-year-old daughter.

WATCH: STOLEN UPS TRUCK POLICE CHASE

BREAKING POLICE CHASE A UPS TRUCK IN CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA

BREAKING POLICE CHASE A UPS TRUCK IN CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA: Authorities confirm the UPS driver is being held hostage in the chase.DETAILS: http://bit.ly/2PmLe62

Posted by CBS 42 on Thursday, December 5, 2019
BREAKING POLICE CHASE A UPS TRUCK IN CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA PRESS CONFERENCE

BREAKING POLICE CHASE A UPS TRUCK IN CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA PRESS CONFERENCE DETAILS: http://bit.ly/2PmLe62

Posted by CBS 42 on Thursday, December 5, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events