Union Pacific’s Big Boy 4014 to lead 4141 Bush train into Central Texas and Brazos Valley

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS – (WIAT & CBS) Union Pacific’s iconic steam locomotive Big Boy No. 4014 will lead the UP 4141 George Bush Locomotive in its first visit to College Station since President George H.W Bush’s historic funeral train.

The commemorative train will depart from Houston, Friday, Nov. 8, and make brief stops in Spring and Navasota. Please see the detailed schedule below:

Friday November, 8, 2019

10:00 a.m. Houston Amtrak departure from 902 Washington Ave.

11:15 a.m. Estimated 15-minute whistle stop at the railroad crossing on Elm St. in Spring, TX

1:15 p.m. An estimated 30-minute stop at E. McAlpine St. and S. Railroad St. in Navasota.

4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Train available for public viewing begins at F&B and Finfeather Road in College Station. There will be no public access to the train upon its arrival to College Station. The public viewing spot will begin at 4:30 p.m. Expect road closures in the area.

Saturday, November 9

8:00 a.m. – No. 4014 is scheduled to depart College Station

9:15 – 9:30 a.m. – Stop in Hearne at 2003 Market Street