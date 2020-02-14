U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell visits Ft. Knox

RADCLIFF, KY – (CBS & WIAT) U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is in Radcliff, Kentucky Friday visiting Fort Knox, which the army has selected as the new home for the Fifth Corps (V Corps) Headquarters.

Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul and others urged Army leaders to choose Fort Knox.



Army officials say the Fifth Corps will bring about 635 additional soldiers to the state of Kentucky. Officials say they plan to activate Fifth Corps Headquarters by the fall of 2020.

While on the Senate floor, Wednesday, McConnell spoke about the high-quality facilities at Fort Knox which he called perfect for the new headquarters.



McConnell says, “Earlier this week the Army selected Fort Knox as the new home for the Fifth Corps Headquarters which will bring 635 additional soldiers to Kentucky. We couldn’t be happier about that. There was a lot of competition as you can imagine for this Fifth Corp Headquarters and we are exceedingly happy that we won. Fort Knox, as we all know, is one of the country’s premier military installations, ready to fulfill it’s mission in support of our national defense strategy.”



McConnell also has said Fort Knox is the best choice to meet the nation’s urgent national defense needs.