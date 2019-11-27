U.S. Marshals arrest dangerous Marine wanted for killing mother’s boyfriend in Virginia

FRANKLIN COUNTY, VIRGINIA – (WIAT & CNN) After nearly three weeks on the run, a Marine deserter wanted for murder has been captured.
Authorities in Virginia say 22-year-old say Michael Brown killed his mother’s boyfriend on November 9th. Brown was placed on the FBI’s Most Wanted list of Fugitives on Monday.
Brown was arrested Wednesday morning in Franklin County, just south of Roanoke.
He is charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.
The Marine deserted his post at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina in October.
WATCH: U.S. MARSHALS ANNOUNCE THE ARREST OF A MARINE DESERTER WANTED FOR MURDER