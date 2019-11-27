U.S. Marshals arrest dangerous Marine wanted for killing mother’s boyfriend in Virginia

FRANKLIN COUNTY, VIRGINIA – (WIAT & CNN) After nearly three weeks on the run, a Marine deserter wanted for murder has been captured.

Authorities in Virginia say 22-year-old say Michael Brown killed his mother’s boyfriend on November 9th. Brown was placed on the FBI’s Most Wanted list of Fugitives on Monday.

22-year-old Michael Brown

Brown was arrested Wednesday morning in Franklin County, just south of Roanoke.

He is charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The Marine deserted his post at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina in October.

WATCH: U.S. MARSHALS ANNOUNCE THE ARREST OF A MARINE DESERTER WANTED FOR MURDER