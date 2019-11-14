U.S. Customs and Border Protection provide an update on the number of apprehensions at the southern border

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIAT & CBS) The Acting Commissioner of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Mark Morgan gave an update on the number of apprehensions at the southern border on Thursday.

WATCH: U.S. CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION PRESS CONFERENCE

Morgan said there was a “significant decline” in apprehensions in the month of October, continuing a downward trend since its peak in May. According to Morgan, there was a 14-percent decline from the month before in September, with just over 42,000 apprehensions.

Morgan also said 78 miles of border have been built on top of where some form of barrier once stood. He said brand new wall construction has begun in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas.