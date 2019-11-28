Trump in Afghanistan for surprise Thanksgiving visit

President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he walks to serve dinner during a surprise Thanksgiving Day visit to the troops, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

BAGRAM AIR FIELD, Afghanistan (AP) — President Donald Trump made a surprise visit to Afghanistan to spend time with U.S. troops on Thanksgiving.

Trump arrived at Bagram Air Field shortly after 8:30 p.m. local time and spent more than two-and-a-half hours on the ground. Reporters were under strict instructions to keep the trip a secret to ensure his safety.

WATCH: PRESIDENT TRUMP MAKES A SURPRISE TRIP TO AFGHANISTAN TO VISIT U.S. TROOPS ON THANKSGIVING

PRESIDENT TRUMP MAKES A SURPRISE TRIP TO AFGHANISTAN TO VISIT U.S. TROOPS ON THANKSGIVING President Trump makes a surprise trip to Afghanistan to see US troops on Thanksgiving Posted by CBS 42 on Thursday, November 28, 2019

The visit comes more than two months after Trump abruptly broke off peace talks with the Taliban after a bombing in Kabul killed 12 people, including an American soldier.

And it comes at a pivotal moment in Trump’s presidency, with the impeachment inquiry moving quickly.

The president and first lady made a similar trip last year to Iraq on Christmas night — their first to an active conflict zone.

Vice President Mike Pence also visited troops in Iraq this week.