Tractor-trailer involved in wreck in Lubbock County, Texas

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (CBS Newspath) — A heavy fog contributed to a pile-up on Highway 84 in Lubbock County, Texas, injuring a DPS trooper and a pickup driver.

This was the scene late Friday morning. A photojournalist with KLBK was on the scene getting video of the first crash involving two tractor-trailers when he heard a loud noise and saw a truck jackknife.

Troopers say several other cars then crashed into the back of that truck when a third 18-wheeler going East on US 84 was approaching the scene, an SUV made a lane change right in front of that driver causing it to jackknife then roll on its side.

A pick up truck driver was trapped for quite a while until crews could free that driver.

Both the trooper and the driver of the truck are expected to make a full recovery.

In all, troopers say there were five separate crashes involving eight vehicles.

