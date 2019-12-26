Texas man accused of killing ex-girlfriend during her birthday party on Christmas Eve; suspect still at large

HOUSTON, TEXAS – (WIAT & CNN) Authorities in Texas are searching for a man who they say shot and killed his ex-girlfriend at her birthday party on Christmas Eve in Houston.

Police say Albert Benjamin Simon forced his way into the party and gunned down 46-year-old Carolee Dawn Taylor in front of about 15 friends and family members Tuesday night.

Authorities say Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez of the Harris County Sherriff’s Office, Simon forced his way inside, grabbed her, and ended up shooting her multiple times. He continues saying, family and friends were just gathered celebrating her birthday when an estranged boyfriend, another domestic violence death just took her life.

Authorities recovered a weapon at the scene, but believe Simon is still armed and dangerous.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for murder against Simon.