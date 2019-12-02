Suspect in Atlanta Child murders denied parole

1  of  3
Wayne Williams

ATLANTA, GA – (WIAT & CNN) A Georgia man suspected of killing dozens of children in Atlanta four decades ago isn’t getting out of prison.

Wayne Williams was convicted in 1982 of killing two adults. He has been the prime suspect in the murders of 20 black kids during the late ’70s and early ’80s, but police never charged him for those crimes.

He was up for parole in October but the board voted to deny his release.

Now Williams will have to wait until 2027 to request parole again.

The Atlanta Child murders have been the focus of a popular podcast and a Netflix series in recent years.

