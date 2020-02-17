SpaceX launches 60 more satellites for its broadband internet constellation

Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla. – (WIAT & CNN) “3, 2, 1, 0, ignition, lift-off!

Wi-Fi that is out of this world! Literally and Elon Musk is hoping figuratively too.

His spacecraft company SpaceX has been launching internet satellites that are all connected called Starlink.

The 5th launch was Monday morning in Florida.

With this launch, 300 satellites have been sent up so far.

But space officials say the plan is to get thousands up there in low-earth orbit.

Courtesy: CNN

The goal of Starlink is to offer affordable internet service to parts of the U.S. and Canada by the middle of the year.

Courtesy: Space TV, NASA

Then eventually beam cheap high-speed broadband around the world, including rural areas that do not have internet access right now.