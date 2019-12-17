SpaceX Launch JCSAT-18/Kacific1 Satellite

CAPE CANAVERAL AIR FORCE STATION, Fla. — (WIAT & CNN) 5,4,3,2,1 LIFT OFF!!!! Space X is set Monday night to launch a communications satellite from the Space Coast.

Once the satellite is launched it will provide broadband internet access to unserved or underserved parts around the world. It will then settle into space about 22,000 miles above the earth’s equator.

WATCH: SpaceX Launching JCSAT-18/Kacific1 Satellite



NASA officials say the launch window is around an hour and a half long and opens at 7:10 p.m.

The Falcon 9 rocket will launch the JCSAT 18/Kacific 1 communications satellite jointly owned by SKY Perfect JSAT Corp. of Japan and Kacific Broadband Satellites of Singapore according to Officials.

Built by Boeing, the JCSAT 18/Kacific 1 communications satellite will provide mobile and broadband services across the Asia-Pacific region.