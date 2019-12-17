Sheriff fires school resource officer who slammed student

HENDERSON, NC – (AP) A North Carolina deputy seen on surveillance video violently slamming a middle school student to the ground twice and then dragging the boy away has been fired.

Vance County Sheriff Curtis Brame said Monday that the deputy is no longer employed by the sheriff’s office.

The deputy hasn’t been named and it wasn’t clear if the fired officer would face charges.

The sheriff says the student is under the age of 12. The North Carolina Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident, which occurred at a middle school north of Raleigh.

