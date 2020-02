KATY, TEXAS – (WIAT & CNN) The Katy Independent School District in Texas says several students are injured after a phone battery explodes at Mayde Creek Junior High.

Authorities say the Cy-Creek EMS responded to the school after the incident was reported around 11:55 a.m.

Officials say several students were taken to a nearby hospital for injuries.

The students’ conditions are unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation.