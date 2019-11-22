Senators and health experts call on Trump administration to ban flavored vaping products

FILE – In this April 16, 2019, file photo, a woman exhales a puff of vapor from a Juul pen in Vancouver, Wash. A former Juul Labs executive is alleging that the vaping company knowingly shipped 1 million tainted nicotine pods to customers. The allegation comes in a lawsuit filed Tuesday, Oct. 29, by a former finance executive who was fired by the vaping giant earlier this year. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer, File)

(WTNH & WIAT) Connecticut U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal is calling on the Trump Administration on Friday to follow through on its promise to federally ban flavored vaping products.

Blumenthal sent a letter to the FDA and the e-cigarette company Juul urging action on their part as well. Especially after recent reporting revealed a history of what’s being called predatory development and marketing. Juul is accused of knowingly shipping at least a million contaminated e-cigarette pods early this year and never issuing a recall.

There’s also been some interesting medical developments surrounding all of this. The CDC says Vitamin E acetate is the key culprit in all the vaping-related lung injuries being reported.

“So it sounds healthy because it’s a vitamin but we can see that it’s probably not the proper way to consume this vitamin. It’s safe if you’re taking it orally but it’s not safe if you inhale it. That’s probably what’s causing the reactions we are seeing,” Dr. Mario Perez, Pulmonologist, UConn Health.

Back in September, President Trump talked about moving forward with a ban on these flavored e-cigarettes considering the rise in popularity of them among young people. However, nothing has been done since.T

That’s why people are urging government officials to take some type of action.

In relation, a new study found that vaping could cause a condition called ‘Popcorn Lung,’ which damages the smallest airways in your lungs resulting in coughing and shortness of breath.