Search continues for missing UWM freshman; student is Type-1 diabetic in need of meds

Milwaukee, Wisconsin – (WIAT & CNN) Authorities say they are still searching for a missing University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee student who has been missing since Friday.

Authorities say freshman Sean Baek was last seen early Friday morning leaving through the main entrance of a residence hall on North Cambridge Avenue.

According to University Officials, no one has heard from him since. They say foul play is not suspected. But Monday, Milwaukee Law enforcement believes otherwise.

The Police Chief of Milwaukee say Sean and another student were using LSD, and that is when the other student began reacting badly to the drug. This happened around 1:25 a.m. on the Friday that Sean went missing.

Authorities say around the same time that Sean was seen leaving the building, an eyewitness says they saw a person running toward a riverbank near the residence hall.

Police say cellphone records show the Sean sent a text at 1:20 a.m. stating “I love you guys, I’m so sorry.”

The UWM Police did not previously share the information regarding the text message because they did not want Sean or anyone with relevant information to fear of getting in trouble and not come forward.

Authorities say at the time of his disappearance, Sean was wearing a black Milwaukee Bucs cap and a maroon and white-colored shirt and white shoes.



He is described as 5’10”, weighs 160 pounds and he is a Type-1 Diabetic. He is also insulin-dependent and he is in need of his medication regularly.

Anyone with information is asked to call UWM Police at 414-229-4627, or the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7211.