Search continues for missing 6-year-old girl swept away by floodwaters in Arizona; child’s pants found

PHOENIX, AZ – (WIAT & CNN) Hundreds of people continue to search for a missing 6-year-old girl in Tonto Basin, Arizona. Authorities said Friday the family’s truck was swept away by floodwaters.

Two other Children’s bodies were recovered after the storm but the little girl has still not been found.

Officials say rain could be a factor in her disappearance. Many Arizona Law Enforcement agencies are sending in resources to assist in the search, including scuba divers who have been on the scene and checking the water Wednesday.

Swift water rescuers have also been out in the water with boats. Crews are using helicopters, drones and troops are also on the ground.





Authorities and volunteers are working together to look for any signs of missing 6-year-old Willa Rawlings.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, pants belonging to 6-year-old Willa were found about 3/4 miles away from where the truck was swept away.