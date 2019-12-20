Report: Missing Austin mom found dead, infant daughter alive outside Houston-area home

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas (KXAN, CBS & WIAT) — We are following breaking news that the body of a missing Texas mother who has been missing since Dec. 12th has possibly been found in the trunk of a car.

Officials say they believe the body is that of 33-year-old Heidi Broussard, an Austin mother who was last seen with her 1-month child as she was dropping her 6-year-old son off at school.

The unidentified body was found in the trunk of a car Friday near a home that is believed to be a close friend of Broussard in Jersey Village, Texas. That’s near Houston.

Police say that the body found still needs to be identified by the medical examiner.

Authorities say her 3-week-old daughter, Margot Carey, was found alive in good condition. Austin reporters spoke with Tammy Broussard, Heidi’s mother, who told them those details.

Tammy Broussard said a medical examiner needs to officially identify the body.

Law enforcement would not confirm those details from Broussard.

A car at the scene is registered to Megan Rose Fieramusca, who is currently listed as being in custody at the Harris County Jail.

Police records from Harris County say Fieramusca was arrested Friday by APD on two counts of kidnapping and tampering with evidence. That evidence was a human corpse, records say. She is being held on a $600,000 bond.

We will continue to follow this as updates are available.