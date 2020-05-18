Priest going viral after pictured using squirt gun filled with holy water to give blessings

DETROIT, Mi. (WTVO) — A Michigan priest, Father Tim Pelc, was pictured on Easter weekend making quite the adjustment to adhere to social distancing guidelines. The priest used a squirt gun full of holy water to bless the food for churchgoers.
St. Ambrose Perish shared the images to their Facebook page.
Although the images were from April, one Twitter user discovered the sight and is garnering hundreds of thousands of ‘likes.’
