Pregnant Mississippi woman loses baby in crash 30 minutes after baby shower

JONES COUNTY, MS -(WIAT & CNN) A Mississippi man says his pregnant daughter lost her baby after she was struck by a hit and run driver.

According to Maurice Pruitt Sr., his daughter, Mashayla Harper had just left her baby shower Saturday afternoon in Jones County. Thirty minutes after her baby shower Pruitt says he received a hysterical phone call from Mashayla’s mother, Chandra Harper.

Harper says she had been driving about six or seven cars behind her 24-year-old daughter Mashayla when traffic suddenly stopped. She tells Officials, she asked someone what happened up ahead and a driver told her a pregnant woman had just got into a car accident. Pruitt says Chandra instantly knew it was her daughter.

Authorities say Mashayla’s mother found her on the ground in front of her car. And she was unsure how she got there, but the driver’s door was missing due to the accident.



Doctors at Forrest General Hospital told the family that Mashayla Harper suffered severe trauma, including abdominal, knee and leg injuries. And that she lost her unborn child.

Harper was 36 weeks pregnant.

Jones County Sheriff’s Officials say the driver of the vehicle 35-year-old James Gilbert, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.

35-year-old James Gilbert – Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Mississippi

Gilbert’s bond was set at $100,00.