Police searching for missing 1-year-old Connecticut girl who may be endangered

Venessa Morales

ANSONIA, CT (WIAT & CBS) Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert on for a missing 1-year-old girl who may be endangered.

According to Officials, 1-year-old Venessa Morales was last seen on Monday.

Her disappearance is connected to a suspicious death investigation according to Ansonia police in Connecticut.

Police say Venessa was living at a home on Myrtle Avenue in Ansonia. She was not there when police arrived and they do not know who took her.

Troopers described Venessa as standing 2’2″ tall and weighing 17 pounds.

She has brown hair and brown eyes.

No other details about her disappearance were released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885.

