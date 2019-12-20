Police officer hurt during standoff with shooter in Indiana

LYNN, IN (WISH) — A man barricaded in a home on Friday afternoon fired multiple shots at police, and at least one officer received minor injuries.

Police were called about 3 p.m. Friday to the 800 block of West Church Street in Lynn for a domestic altercation. Early reports said a man was reportedly holding a woman hostage, but a state police spokesman later said there was no hostage situation.

Sgt. Ron Galaviz of the state police’s Fort Wayne district said the officer was struck by debris from the gunfire. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. The officer received treatment, but Galaviz did not know where. Galaviz also did not know which agency the officer was from.

The sergeant stressed that people nearby should stay in their homes and others should avoid the area.

“The concern is you have an individual who is brazen enough to fire at officers who have been called to the area for service,” Galaviz said.

The man is believed to be only person in the house. It was not immediately known if the man owns the home.

Galaviz said the area has a “significant law enforcement presence,” but could not immediately give an accounting of the agencies involved. At least a dozen police cars and a helicopter are among vehicles responding to the incident.

The area is west of Lynn’s downtown. Randolph County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department warned people on Facebook to avoid the area and stay indoors.

U.S. 36 was closed between U.S. 27 and Randolph County Road South 100 East. Galaviz said other roads also were closed near the active shooting.

Lynn is a town of more than 1,000 people about 50 miles north-northeast of Indianapol