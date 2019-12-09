Performance artist eats $120K ‘banana duct-taped to wall’ piece of art

MIAMI, Fla. (WIAT & CNN) Have you heard about the $120,000 banana duct-taped to a wall in Miami? Well, it was called a ‘piece of art’, that was until it was turned into a snack.

The duct-taped banana was stealing the show at Miami’s prestigious, ‘Art Basel’ Art Fair over the weekend as it drew massive crowds and tons of publicity. And now it is getting even more attention.

It all started with the banana being duct-taped to a wall as the piece of art, created by renowned artist Maurizio Cattelan.

The combination of fruit and adhesive, sold for a reported $120,000.

But then New-York based performance artist David Datuna walked up and casually removed the banana from the wall, unpeeled the banana and started eating it.

Performance Artist David Datuna



Datuna insists by eating the banana, he created art too. He says, “This is why I eating. One artist eat for another artist so I think it’s cool. This is what art all about.”

Within minutes, gallery officials moved in, replaced the banana.

No word on if Datuna faces any charges for the eating the banana art.

Before the piece of art was eaten, people were seen taking selfies with the banana duct-taped on the wall.