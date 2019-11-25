Parents of U of U student shot and killed by ex-boyfriend on-campus file lawsuit

(CBS & WIAT) — The parents of a University of Utah student who was killed on campus by her ex-boyfriend last year plan to take legal action against the school. And they are not going at it alone.



Former Utah Supreme Court Chief Justice Christine Durham is now joining the Lauren McCluskey lawsuit against the University of Utah.

Durham and Jill and Matt McCluskey, Lauren’s parents, will discuss their recent legal response to the university’s motion to dismiss the case, as well as new updates on the original complaint Monday.

Lauren was shot and killed on the U’s campus on the night of Oct. 22, 2018 by her ex-boyfriend Melvin Rowland.

In June, her parents filed a $56 million civil rights lawsuit against the university.

According to the complaint, Lauren contacted the university police more than 20 times in the days leading up to her death.

The McCluskeys’ say the university failed to acknowledge the tragedy that could have been prevented.

Jill McCluskey said any money gained from the lawsuit would go to the Lauren McCluskey Foundation and student athletes.

The university filed a dismissal of the lawsuit in September, citing a lack of evidence.

Jill and Matt McCluskey, their attorneys Jim McConkie and Brad Parker, Durham, and the law firm of Zimmerman Booher will have a joint press conference Monday.