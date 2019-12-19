Oklahoma City Mall shooting reported; 1 injured, shooter still at large

Oklahoma City, OK (WIAT) 5:55 p.m.UPDATE- Oklahoma City Police are searching for a shooter after a shooting inside the Penn Square Mall.

Police are searching for a black man, who is wearing grey sweatpants, red underwear expose above pants and no shirt. He was last seen running from the area of Foot Locker as they are searching for him now.

UPDATE – Suspect described as black male, grey sweatpants, red underwear exposed above pants, no shirt. Was seen fleeing from area of Foot Locker, but unknown where he went from there. Still working to clear the mall. Continue to avoid the area. — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) December 19, 2019

Just to clarify, we only need you to call police IF you actually saw the shooting take place and/or saw the suspect. We do not need you to call if you simply heard shots being fired. — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) December 19, 2019

We are following breaking news of reports a mall shooting in Oklahoma City.

The shooting happened Thursday afternoon at Penn Square Mall.

According to Oklahoma City Police, they have located one victim and this appears to be an isolated incident that started as a disturbance between individuals inside the mall. Officials say they do not have a suspect description at this time.

No word on any suspects or the conditions of the victims.

Currently working a shooting call at @PennSquareMall. Will update as details emerge. Please avoid the mall at this time. — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) December 19, 2019

At this time, we’ve located one shooting victim from the incident @PennSquareMall. This appears to be an isolated incident that began as a disturbance between individuals. No suspect description at this time. Officers still working to clear the mall. — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) December 19, 2019

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or left without speaking to the police to call their non-emergency number line to speak to them.

If you were a witness to the shooting @PennSquareMall and left without speaking with officers, please call our non-emergency line to report 405-231-2121. — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) December 19, 2019

This is still an active situation.

We will update as more details are available.

WATCH BREAKING: Mall Shooting reported in Oklahoma City