Oklahoma City Mall shooting reported; 1 injured, shooter still at large

Oklahoma City, OK 5:55 p.m.UPDATE- Oklahoma City Police are searching for a shooter after a shooting inside the Penn Square Mall.
Police are searching for a black man, who is wearing grey sweatpants, red underwear expose above pants and no shirt. He was last seen running from the area of Foot Locker as they are searching for him now.
The shooting happened Thursday afternoon at Penn Square Mall.
According to Oklahoma City Police, they have located one victim and this appears to be an isolated incident that started as a disturbance between individuals inside the mall. Officials say they do not have a suspect description at this time.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or left without speaking to the police to call their non-emergency number line to speak to them.
This is still an active situation.
