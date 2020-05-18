Nordstrom Rack reopening Wednesday, May 21

In this Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, photo shows customers shopping in the shoe department at the Nordstrom NYC Flagship in New York. “Clearly, shopping is much more about an experience,” said Jamie Nordstrom, president of Nordstrom stores and the great-grandson of the company’s founder. “It’s not just about getting through their lists. They want to bump into something new, something they didn’t come into find. I think great stores do that well.” (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As stores begin reopening, Nordstrom Rack at River Ridge in Birmingham is reopening to customers Wednesday, May 21.

“We are excited to bring our employees back to work and look forward to welcoming customers in our doors so we can continue serving them in our stores,” the company stated in a release.

As Nordstrom Rack opens, the store is taking certain precautions to ensure the safety of its employees and customers.

Conducting health screenings for our employees before they come into work

Providing face coverings for employees and customers

Taking steps to allow for social distancing of six feet or more, including limiting the number of customers and employees in the store

Increasing cleaning and sanitization

Modifying the fitting room experience

Continuing to offer contactless curbside services at our full-line stores

Pausing or adapting high-touch services and customer events

Keeping tried on or returned merchandise off the salesfloor for a period of time

Altering hours of operation

You can see the full list of re-opening Nordstrom stores here, and additional info for each store by searching on our Store Locator Page.