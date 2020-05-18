Nordstrom Rack reopening Wednesday, May 21

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As stores begin reopening, Nordstrom Rack at River Ridge in Birmingham is reopening to customers Wednesday, May 21.
“We are excited to bring our employees back to work and look forward to welcoming customers in our doors so we can continue serving them in our stores,” the company stated in a release.
As Nordstrom Rack opens, the store is taking certain precautions to ensure the safety of its employees and customers.
- Conducting health screenings for our employees before they come into work
- Providing face coverings for employees and customers
- Taking steps to allow for social distancing of six feet or more, including limiting the number of customers and employees in the store
- Increasing cleaning and sanitization
- Modifying the fitting room experience
- Continuing to offer contactless curbside services at our full-line stores
- Pausing or adapting high-touch services and customer events
- Keeping tried on or returned merchandise off the salesfloor for a period of time
- Altering hours of operation
