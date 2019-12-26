New information released in nationwide search for missing Idado kids case; family uncooperative

ST. ANTHONY, ID – (WIAT & CNN) The nationwide search for two missing children continues as police are searching for an Idaho couple who disappeared after they were questioned about their two missing children.



Authorities say this comes after the man’s first wife died back in October in the couple’s home. Now her death is also part of the investigation.

According to the Fremont County Law Enforcement, the story started back on October 19th. Chad Daybell’s wife Tammy died in their Salem home on that day.

At first, investigators say it was from natural causes, but less than a month later, deputies exhumed her body for more testing.



Sheriff Len Humphries of the Fremont County Sheriff’s Officer says there are a number of issues that did not look right, which led to the further investigation of her death.

Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell

Another red flag, was when Chad quickly remarried a recent widow, Lori Vallow. The mother of 7-year-old Joshua and 17-year-old Tylee lived in Rexburg.



Police say both of the homeschooled kids were reportedly last seen in September.

Now the Rexburg Police Department believers they may be in extreme danger since Daybell and Vallow lied about the kids’ whereabouts and then abruptly left the city.

Investigators say they do not believe the couple had the children with them when they took off.

Fremont County Len Humphries says one of Daybell’s sons is living in Salem and he refuses to speak with Law enforcement. He also says, they are trying very hard to provide and come up with the evidence that is necessary to take care of this and the one way or the other come to a conclusion.

Humphries says, “Either find somebody innocent of it all of these accusations or if guilty then proceed accordingly. And I think that’s important that we recognize that evidence is what needs to be the basis for everything, and speculation, really isn’t what we use in determining guilt or innocence.”

According to Daybell’s website, he is a religious author and a self- proclaimed Latter-Day-Saint.

But Vallow’s family members say Daybell was also head of a ‘cult’ that Vallow joined.

The couple’s lawyer released a statement Monday night saying: “Chad Daybell was a loving husband and has the support of his children in this matter. Lori Daybell is a devoted mother and resents assertions to the contrary. We look forward to addressing the allegations once they have moved beyond speculation and rumor.”

Fremont County Officials say community members who knew Daybell would never have expected this and most of them are quite shocked and thought very highly of them. But most are still concerned as the continue to be in disbelief.

Authorities say they are waiting for the autopsy report for Chad Daybell’s first wife, Tamara.

According to court documents, Lori Vallow is 5’6″, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Chad Daybell is 6’3″, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Authorities say 7-year-old Joshua Vallow is 4 feet tall, with brown hair and brown eyes and answers to the nickname “JJ”.

17-year-old, Tylee Ryan is about 5 feet tall, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rexburg police at 208-359-3000 or report it to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800- THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678)