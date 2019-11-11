Multiple people injured in massive house explosion in West Virginia

CHARLES TOWN, WV – (WIAT & CBS) We are following breaking news of a massive house explosion that left multiple people injured in West Virginia.

Authorities say the explosion happened at a home located on Cloverdale Drive in Charles Town around 1 p.m. The explosion completely destroyed the house.

According to witnesses, a technician arrived at the home on Monday to work on the propane furnace and smelled gas. The homeowner and technician began opening windows when the explosion occurred, according to witnesses.

The homeowner and the technician were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to witnesses.

Neighbors said there were also two teenage boys at the home at the time of the explosion but they were not injured.

Heavy smoke was visible from the distance and rubble was thrown near the street. Neighbors in homes nearby reported minor damage from the blast.

Authorities said fire crews from neighboring Loudoun, Clarke, Berkeley and Jefferson counties responded to the scene to assist.

The exact cause of the explosion has not been determined. And the conditions of those who were injured have not been released yet.

This is an ongoing investigation.